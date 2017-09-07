Uncle and friend get life imprisonment for rape of girl (11)

On 5 September 2017, Klerksdorp Regional Court sentenced a 31 year old and a 30 year old accused to life imprisonment each in connection with the rape charge which happened at Extension 19, Jouberton, on 21 February 2013.

The two accused’s sentencing came after they were nabbed on 25 February 2013 after they raped a minor.

According to information the minor, who was staying with her grandmother at Extension 11 also in Jouberton visited her mother at her boyfriend’s place. The mother was not in the house when the child came and she went to a nearby tavern to look for her.

When she did not find her mother at the tavern the minor went back to the mother’s place and it was already dark. According to information at our disposal the minor decided to sleep over at her mother’s place at extension 19. The mother’s brother who was with his friend came and found the minor sleeping alone and they both raped her.

When the minor went back to her granny’s place at extension 11 they noticed that she was walking funny and the minor’s aunt questioned her. The minor who was only 11 years during the incident was taken to hospital and police were called and the two suspects were then nabbed.

The North West Provincial Management welcomed the life imprisonment sentence handed down to the two accused and congratulated Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit (FCS) for obtaining the sentences. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said the investigating officers did a stunning job in making sure that the evidence was collected and it was good enough to stand in court and convict the two accused. She said the police in the province are going to carry on the fight against Gender Based Violence and ensuring that communities are and feel safe.

South Africa Today – South Africa News