Tyres worth R208 000 recovered after truck hijacking

Police in Mothotlung through a tip off from members of the community, managed to recover tyres that were loaded in a hijacked truck.

It is alleged that a truck loaded with tyres and heading to Richards Bay was hijacked at approximately 02:15 along R566 road near Mothutlung.

The police responded swiftly on information received from members of the community.

That led to recovery of 104 new truck tyres worth R208 000, 00 near Mothotlung cemetery.

Investigation is underway to trace the truck and apprehend the suspects.

