Two Nigerians arrested with R 122 800 CAT, Stilfontein

Police in North West are taking the fight against transportation of drugs into the Province very seriously.

This was confirmed when they nabbed two men aged 29 and 36 during a joint roadblock that was conducted by Stilfontein Police and Provincial Traffic department.

According to information the 29 year old suspect was arrested after police stopped and search a taxi that he was traveling with from Johannesburg going to Klerksdorp.

Further information revealed that the police recovered a CAT on his bag worth the street value of R122 800. The 36 year old was arrested after police found CAT worth the street value of R42 800 on the vehicle that he was traveling with also from Johannesburg.

Both suspects who are Nigerians are expected to appear in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court on charges of Illegal Possession of Drugs on Monday, 09 October 2017.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane congratulated the two departments for working together in making sure that drug lords do not walk and work free in the province.

