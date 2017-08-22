Two arrested for stock theft of 18 sheep

Police in the province are working hard to reduce stock theft cases. This became evident when two suspects aged 35 and 42 were nabbed in the early hours of 21 August 2017 for possession of suspected stolen stock.

The suspects’ apprehension came after Provincial Detectives and Flying Squad members were on a routine patrol when they stopped a suspicious white Toyota bakkie for a search. According to information, it was during the search that they found 18 sheep at the back of the bakkie under the cover.

Of the 18, two sheep were found dead apparently due to suffocation.

The pair was arrested after they failed to account for the possession. Upon further investigation, it was established that the sheep were stolen on 19 August 2017 at Tsetse village outside Mahikeng. The sheep were positively identified by the owner who opened a case of stock theft.

The suspects aged 35 and 42 are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrates’ Court on 23 August 2017 on charges of possession of suspected stolen livestock.

South Africa Today – South Africa News