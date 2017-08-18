Two arrested for public violence, vehicles burnt, roads blocked

As part of bringing calm and clamping down on criminal elements in Majakaneng village, police arrested two suspects aged 38 and 40 on Thursday, 17 and Friday, 18 August 2017 for public violence.

The first suspect was arrested on 17 August 2017 while fleeing from a crime scene where a vehicle was set alight at about 21:00 at Majakaneng taxi rank.

The other suspect was apprehended following incidents of public violence that engulfed Majakaneng since Sunday, 13 August 2017. The incidents included pelting of passing motorists with stones, barricading of roads and burning of two trucks as well as a bakkie.

According to information, stone throwing incidents occurred on Sunday, 13 and Monday 14, August 2017 immediately after members of the community came back from a farm in which it is alleged the farmer shot and injured a 24 year old Tebogo Ndlovu on Wednesday, 2 August 2017. Subsequent to the alleged shooting incident, a missing person inquiry and attempted murder case were opened.

Investigation into the matter continues and no one has been arrested.

In another public violence incident on Thursday, 17 August 2017, a truck was set alight on R566.

Due to community protests, N4, R104 and R566 are still closed. Therefore motorists are advised to use alternative roads including R511 and R512 as well as to follow directives from traffic officials.

The suspects are both expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 August 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane warned members of the community to refrain from criminal acts and to respect the rule of law. She said that the arrests will send a message that lawlessness will not be tolerated.

