Syndicate of bank card scammers arrested, Taung

In a bid to reduce the level of serious crimes in the Province, three suspects were arrested on Tuesday, 3 October 2017 in Taung Central Business District (CBD) for possession of suspected stolen property and theft.

The arrest came after an extensive investigation on the syndicate that is alleged to be operating around the Provinces of North West, Free State and Northern Cape.

The suspects were allegedly found in possession of a number of bank cards from different banks.

According to the information, the suspects would follow unsuspecting victims from inside the banks after a substantial amount of cash was withdrawn. In some instances they would target victims at the Automated Teller Machines (ATM’s) pretending to be of assistance to them and then allegedly swap their victim’s bank cards with theirs while at the same time illegally checking on the victim’s Personal Identification Number (PIN).

Residents are advised not to allow any person to assist them at the (ATM’s) except the employees of the banks or any person they trust.

They are further advised not to use the ATM’s if they feel uncomfortable of the people around them and not to allow other people in the queue to stand closer to them.

Investigation conducted thus far shows that victims might be from the areas of Taung, Vryburg, Schweizer Reneke, Jan Kempdorp, Hartswater, Pudumoe, Christiana, Odendaalsrus and Hertzogville.

Anyone who might have been a victim of this scam is advised to contact Detective Warrant Officer Kagisho Phemelo for more information on this number 082 469 0329

All three suspects are expected to appear before the Taung Magistrate’s Court on 5 October 2017.

