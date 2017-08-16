Three arrested with unlicensed firearm and bank cards

On 15 August 2017, the police in Mahikeng through Crime Intelligence Driven Operation arrested three suspects, aged between 35 and 47, for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen bank cards.

The suspects’ arrest came after the police received information about suspicious people at one of the bank’s Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) and attempting to withdraw money. The Police reacted immediately and found upon arrival three suspects standing next to the ATM holding a firearm and in possession of suspected stolen bank cards. All three suspects were arrested after failing to account for the cards.

They are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen bank cards.

The Provincial Police Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the members who worked hard in ensuring that criminals are arrested on commercial crime related incidents.

South Africa Today – South Africa News