The truth is necessary – Coligny murder case

The two men who are charged with throwing a 16-year-old black of a moving bakkie while it is apparent that the youngster jumped off the bakkie for fear that the police will lock him, deserve at least a fair trial where justice will prevail.

And it’s actually simple: The supposed eyewitness who apparently said that the two whites threw the boy out of the moving vehicle, will have to undergo a lie detector test.

Why all the costs of court cases when the truth can be readily determined or does South Africa no longer have a need for truth?

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News