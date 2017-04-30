I watched a report on Kyknet the other day on Coligny.

It broke my heart, and it made me realize again that our country has become mad. But it is in a way understandable taking into consideration how deeply Bell Pottinger infiltrated our social media with their white monopoly capital strawman strategy to deflect attention away from state looting by the Zancsters and the Zupta Zuptas .

I have been part of social media. I can testify about the legion of Bell Pottinger agents present on social media and political discussion groups. Some people have begun to believe the propaganda spewed by Bell Pottinger agents like Andile Mngxitama of Black First Land First and Jimmy Manyi, and of course, the total propaganda spewed on ANC 7 Zupta TV.

Then there are the hate campaigns by Kom Raid #783 and Malema.

Finally, it resulted in the destruction of Coligny in the province of Nought Left, run by that Zupta Lackey and Premier League faction member Supra ” F*** You ” Mahumapelo.

Make no mistake, the whole Coligny was destroyed. The ENTIRE business sector.

Buddy Shalala had a furniture shop that was run by his family for generations. The shop will never be open again.

I saw a white guy, a grown man, with tears in his eyes. He runs a trucking business, all his trucks were burnt. Why he asked. I have always been good to my workers.

Each and every business owner had their business destroyed. Each and every one.

A white lady was crying, her house was burnt down, her little pet dog died in flames.

The cause of the destruction is the death of a 12-year-old boy. It was alleged that he was killed by a farmer. Of course, the death of the boy is sad, and should never have happened. Never.

It does not justify that a whole town is destroyed as a result.

Mahumapelo’s MEC for safety and security was interviewed saying that the community was “fighting for justice.”

By that logic, there should be no Saxonwold by now. It should have been burnt to the ground.

The explanation given is that two white men employed to guard crops ordered 2 boys they found in the crops to get onto the bakkie so they could take them to the police station. Afraid, one ran away, the other one climbed onto the bakkie, but jumped off later on his own and broke his neck.

I was not there. I can’t testify what happened, but I just know all of this is messed up.

The end result is, more jobs WILL be lost in that town. Coligny will never be the same again.

And just a few days later the soapie Isidingo the Need on SABC begins a storyline where a black man is visiting his father’s grave on the farm of a white Afrikaner farmer.

Two white Afrikaner farmers then assault the black man, calls him a baboon and even taunt the black man by making sounds like a baboon.

This is absolutely taking over where Bell Pottinger left off, creates stereotypes, and will no doubt lead to more racial hatred and more white farmers tortured and murdered.

Then Eusebius McKaiser comes along and calls the Isidingo story line ” reality ” on 702 radio. But he never called farm murders reality.

All this destruction and dying must stop. We must not just pray for that to happen. We must pray and then do.

This I call #RESISTANCE. #RESISTANCE against ALL that is wrong.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

South Africa Today – South Africa News