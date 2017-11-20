Tavern goer arrested with illegal firearm, Brits

Tavern goer arrested with illegal firearm, Brits

A crime intelligence driven operation by Brits Tactical Response Team (TRT) on Saturday, 18 November 2017 resulted in the arrest of a 24 year old suspect for illegal possession of firearm.

The suspect was arrested following a swift response on information received that he was seen in possession of a firearm at one of the taverns in Modderspruit near Mooinooi.

It is alleged that upon arrival of the police at the tavern, the suspects fled but ran out of luck when the police arrested him.

He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol. The suspect is expected in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 November 2017 for illegal possession of a firearm.

