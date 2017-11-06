Tavern disputes resolved through serious violence and murder

The North West Provincial management raised concern about contact crimes particularly assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and murders that occur in the province.

These are the case in which victims suffer serious injuries while lives are also lost. In some instances, these unnecessary incidents have an impact on the lives of families especially where victims are bread winners.

While some of the incidents occur as a result of domestic violence and at smallholdings, there are those that take place on streets as well as near or at liquor outlets or taverns among people who know each other. It has been established that liquor is major generator of these crime.

In Klipgat on Sunday, 29 October 2017, two people died while the third one sustained serious injuries due to a fight between two males who allegedly argued about money and girlfriends at one of the local taverns.

In another case in Makwassie, two male suspects were arrested following a fight that ensued at one of the local taverns on Saturday, 04 November 2017. It is alleged the suspects and the victim, aged 26 were at the tavern when a fight started. Allegedly, one of the suspects took out a knife and stabbed the victim who was certified dead on the scene.

It is alleged that one of the suspects fled the scene on foot. They were both traced and arrested. They are expected to appear in the Magistrates Court.

In Taung, the police opened a case of murder after a 62 year old man died after being shot on Saturday, 04 November 2017 at approximately 22:45 in Mokgareng Village, Taung. It is alleged that the suspect and the victim were at a tavern when the suspect shot the victim in the lower body. The suspect then handed himself over to the police the same day. He was charged with murder and is due to appear in the Taung Magistrates’ Court.

While the police have intensified their efforts in the fight against crime particularly during this period through the Back to Basics approach and safer festive season operations.

Members of the community are urged to strive to resolve their differences in an amicable manner rather that resorting to violence that often results in deaths and serious injuries. The police are also advising that the services of professionals like Social Workers, Psychologists and many others must be utilized especially where there are domestic disputes.

The police request members of the community to avoid carrying dangerous weapons as that is against the law and those found guilty shall be sentenced.

The community is also requested to work together with the police through recognized structures such as Community Police Forums to discourage these incidents through awareness and moral regeneration campaigns.

