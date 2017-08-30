Suspect arrested for house robbery, Itsoseng

In an endeavor to bring down the levels of trio and other serious crimes, police in Wolmaransstad and Itsoseng arrested two suspected robbers in two separate incidents between Monday and Tuesday, 28-29 August 2017.

Through collaborative effort with members of the community, a 21 year old suspect was arrested for house robbery.

The suspect’s arrest emanates from an incident in which a woman was robbed of her undisclosed amount of cash while at her place at Itsoseng at about 08:00 on 29 August 2017.

It is alleged that the suspect threatened the victim with a broken bottle, then overpowered her and took her cash. The victim managed to put up a fight and escaped. She was assisted by members of the community, who apprehended the suspect and handed him over to the police. The suspects is expected to appear in the Itsoseng Magistrates’ Court today on charges of house robbery.

The police would like to warn members of the community once again to be extremely cautious when reacting to online advertisements, especially in the vicinity of Makwassie, Wolmaransstad and Leeudoringstad. They are further advised to be careful of prices that are too good to be true and to do businesses with reputable companies. If they have to meet the seller, let it be at a central venue where it is safe. The potential buyers are also advised not to go straight to the sellers and/or suspicious addresses.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane appreciated members of the community for their effort that ensured that trio crime suspects is brought to book.

