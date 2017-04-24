South African protesters barbaric against animals

The apparent service delivery demonstrations had now adopted a new level of barbarism. Protesters at Lichtenburg pounced on a chicken truck and threw some of the chicks out of the truck. Afterward, they set the truck on fire while leaving most of the chicks inside the truck. It caused several thousand chicks to be burnt alive. After that, the protestors forced other vehicles off the road, causing them to drive over the discarded chicks.

About 300 of the barbarian protesters started this violent protest last week, and according to reports, they have been busy protesting since early today. The road to Ottosdal is closed as it is too dangerous for motorists to pass by the violent protesters.



Last week the police arrested five people, but it is not yet clear what the complaints against them will be.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

