Serial rapist sentenced to four life imprisonments

The accused’s sentencing stems from the rape cases that he committed between 2013 and 2014 in the vicinity of Mmakau.

The 31 year old Mmakau’s serial rapist was sentenced to four life imprisonments by Ga Rankuwa Regional Court

He raped his first victim on 18 March 2013. At the time of the incident, the victim was on her way to the tuck shop when he stopped his vehicle and forced the victim to get inside. He drove to the nearby bushes where he raped her.

The accused raped the second victim on 07 June 2013 after he threatened and forced her to accompany him to his place where he ultimately raped her.

The accused raped his third victim on 8 December 2013. In this incident, the victim was dragged to the nearby bushes at Tshwara Section in Mmakau, where she was raped.

On 30 May 2014, the accused raped a minor while she was on her way to school. He threatened the victim with a firearm, then dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her. He was initially arrested for two cases after an intensive investigation and eventually linked through DNA with two other cases.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed thanks to the investigation team other role players including members of the community who ensured that a serial rapist was arrested and sentenced. She said that the sentence will serve as an indication that the police and other role players will not hesitate to take drastic steps against those who commit crime including Gender Based Violence.

