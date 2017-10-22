Rifles recovered after burglary, 3 arrested, Lichtenburg

As part of curbing illegal proliferation of firearms, police in the clusters of Zeerust and Klerksdorp arrested suspects for illegal possession of firearms on Friday, 20 October 2017.

In Zeerust, a crime intelligence driven operation by Zeerust K9 and Motswedi Detectives led to the apprehension of three suspects between the ages of 20 and 35 at Dinokana village near Zeerust and Morokweng village near Ganyesa after being found illegally in possession of firearms.

The suspects’ arrest came after intelligence was received that they are in possession of firearms and they were ultimately arrested in Dinokana village near Zeerust and Morokweng village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearms (two rifles) were linked with a Lichtenburg case of burglary residential which occurred in September 2017.

During the incident, three rifles where reported stolen.

The third suspect is linked with business robbery that was reported at Motswedi Police Station early this month. They are expected to appear in the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 October 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the police for recovering the firearms and arresting the perpetrators. She said that the recovery of the firearms is something positive towards reduction of trio and other serious crimes. She also reminded firearm owners to ensure that their firearms are kept safe at all times to comply with the provisions of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

