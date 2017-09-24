Rapist sentenced to life behind bars, Lichtenburg

22 year old Lesego Tsatsimpe will spend life in jail after Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court sentenced him on Tuesday, 21 September 2017.

The sentence came after a thorough investigation by Lichtenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

It was reported at the time of the incident, that Tsatsimpe confronted the survivor and her friend while on their way home from work on 29 August 2015 in Lichtenburg.

The accused managed to catch the victim, but her friend escaped. The victim was dragged next to a Railway line where she was threatened with a knife and raped.

The matter was reported to the police who traced and arrested the accused.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, congratulated the investigation team for the hard work that led to the successful prosecution of the offender. She said that police will continue to work hard to ensure that Gender Based Violence accused languish in jail.

