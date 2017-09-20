Potch gets second name change

Not many towns or cities can boast the extraordinary event to have the experience of a second name change.

However, this is the case with Potchefstroom, whose name was renamed a few years ago to Tlokwe. The municipality was later extended to include Ventersdorp.

Now there is a name change on the table, and Tlokwe is to be changed to JB Marx.

The FF Plus has objected to the name change and regards it as an unnecessary waste of money, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the party.

Dr. Groenewald said Ventersdorp has significant financial problems and money spent on a name change could rather be used to improve service delivery, housing, and other problems inVentersdorp.

“Now fruitless expenses must be incurred, such as letterheads, all documentation, and signatures that need to be changed. Ventersdorp could simply be integrated into Tlokwe without any name change.”

“The FF Plus is in principle opposed to using people’s names to name places or streets. For example, a new government might resist the name JB Marks and will want to change it again. It’s shortsighted and neutral names should rather be used,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

