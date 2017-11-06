Police under fire during car chase, arrest 2, Brits

In a bid to reduce the levels of property related and other serious crimes, the police in Brits nabbed two suspects aged 27 and 31 for possession of suspected stolen property and attempted murder.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday, 4 November 2017. According to information received, the police were on a routine patrol when they spotted a stationary suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of Wagpos.

A car chase ensued after the vehicle sped off when the police approached it. During the chase, the vehicle occupants allegedly fired shots towards the police.

According to information, the suspects stopped and got out of their vehicle and ran away. The police’s determination paid off when they apprehended the pair. The suspects’ vehicle was found loaded with suspected stolen goods including three truck tyres and a generator.

Investigation into the matter continues.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 06 November 2017 on charges of attempted murder and possession of suspected stolen goods.

