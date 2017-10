On the night of 3 October 2017, a vehicle was reportedly hijacked in Mafikeng.

The two alleged hijackers fled to Rustenburg after hijacking the vehicle.

Tracker detected the signal and SAPS was notified.

Members of the K9 Unit reacted swiftly and gave chase. Upon spotting the members, the two suspects opened fire.

Members retaliated and one suspect was shot and killed.

The second suspect was arrested and the hijacked vehicle was recovered.

