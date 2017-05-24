Police impersonators arrested between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad

The vigilance of members and police visibility led to the arrest of two suspects along the N12 road, between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad on Monday, 22 May 2017 at about 05:00.

Three firearms, ammunition, three reflective jackets, blue light, cable ties, a balaclava and a glove were found in their possession.

The investigation into the matter continues and the police believe that this is a breakthrough on reported cases in which motorists were shot, robbed and one allegedly killed by the suspects who impersonated traffic officers between the two towns.

