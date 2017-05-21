Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Gift of the Givers will build a house for the parents of the late Coligny teenager who died following an [alleged] assault [innocent until proven guilty in a court of law] for the alleged theft of a sunflower [Only one sunflower?].

The 16-year-old, Matlhamola Jonas Mosweu, was buried on 7 May 2017.

The Minister welcomed the offer from Gift of the Givers on Friday, after she committed in her 2017 Budget Vote speech on Thursday that she will lead a team of departmental officials to build a house for the parents of the victim.

“On behalf of the family, I welcome the offer from the Gift of the Givers to build a house for the family. I invite other stakeholders to join us on this project which is about uniting the people of Coligny against racism and violence,” said Minister Sisulu on Sunday.

The Minister has also invited the North West Department of Human Settlements, the National and Provincial Portfolio Committees on Human Settlements to join her in building the house.

The Gift of the Givers offered to build three houses with the Minister for deserving families.

To participate in the building of a house and for any other contributions, the public can contact Ndivhuwo Mabaya on [email protected] or 0123411500.

