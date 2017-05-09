Outraged farmers demand arrest of Coligny farm arsonists

This weekend, the North West Prime Minister, Sputla Mahumapelo, had a lot to say about whites while he was attending a funeral service. But when the hell he helped to create broke loose, he suddenly called for calm.

In this regard, he was supported by Flip Buys of Solidarity, who stated that there was no reason for panic in Coligny.

Just after Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, the suspects in the death of Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu, was released on bail in the Coligny Magistrate’s Court, the violence began, and three houses were destroyed, including a farmhouse.

Magistrate Magaola Foso granted R5 000 bail each to Doorwaard Schutte and said none of the accused have previous convictions or pending cases against them and that he believes that the state does not have a strong case at this stage and that the court will not be held hostage by a rebellious community.

In the meantime, an open black civilian organization has asked the state to appeal against the bail.

Meanwhile, TLU SA is furious that a farmer who is not involved in the case, had his house burnt down, and is demanding that the perpetrators, without delay, be traced and arrested.

TLU SA’s President, Mr. Louis Meintjes said that such action cannot be tolerated. “It is outrageous that a gang is taking the law into their own hands, and while the victim has nothing to do with the whole court saga. This is also contempt of the criminal justice system.”

Mr. Meintjes is demanding that the police trace and arrest the perpetrator immediately and, as they seem to have no respect for the legal system, they should not be eligible for bail.

“Meanwhile, the government must take note that no law-abiding citizen needs to have his life and property threatened or destroyed, and if the government and its security forces do not take the opportunity to restore and maintain law and order, they should not cry if communities need to enforce their own safety, “said Mr. Meintjes.

