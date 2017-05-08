North West Premier fuels racial hatred against white South Africans

During the funeral of 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu at Coligny, the Premier of North West, Supra Mahumapelo, used the opportunity to escalate racism by describing whites as the foot of racism.

Also, he tried to direct the court on how the case against the two white farm workers should be handled, and he is of the opinion that they had killed the black sunflower thief.

Mahumapelo said “there is no doubt that the teen is dead through the action of white racists,” while the court case has yet to begin.

He also criticized Coligny residents who signed a petition for the granting of bail for the two men currently in custody in connection with the incident. He said they were all white.

On the other hand, the black community also signed a petition that bail should be refused to the two farm workers. Apparently, it is not racist to Mahumapelo.

He now wants to propose radical measures that, in particular, should prevent farmers from racialism. In this regard, he intends to draft an anti-racism manual, which must be signed by each farmer annually.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News