Murderer who killed parents and niece gets 3 life sentences

The North West provincial management welcomed a hefty sentence and applauded a thorough investigative work by Sergeant Boikanyo that culminated into handing of three life terms imprisonment to a 29 year old accused, Thato Monchusi on Friday, 10 November 2017 by the Garankuwa Magistrate’s Court.

The accused was sentenced to life on each of the three charges of murder.

The sentence follows an incident in which the accused murdered his parents and his niece in November 2015 at their home in Mothutlung near Brits.

The court was informed during the trial that the accused was at his home in the afternoon and drinking liquor when his mother took it away from him. The latter went to sleep and woke up at about 22:00 and demanded his liquor from his mother. The accused got angry when his mother refused to give him back the liquor. It was reported that the accused then assaulted both his parents and niece to death.

The incident was reported to the police and following a responsive and thorough investigation, the accused was arrested in December 2016. He was sent to a mental health hospital for observation. It was established that the accused had a problem of alcohol abuse.

During his trial, the accused pleaded guilty to all the charges against him and the court sentenced him to three life imprisonment.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General, Baile Motswenyane commended Sgt Boikanyo and everyone who played a role including prosecution to ensure that that the accused gets maximum sentence. She said that the sentence will send a clear message that those who commit heinous crimes including those falling in the category of contact crimes which is a challenge currently in the province, will be dealt with harshly.

South Africa Today – South Africa News