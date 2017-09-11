Murder suspect hands himself over after fatal stabbing

On 11 September 2017, a 23 year old male suspect will appear in the Atamelang Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of murder.

The suspect’s appearance in court emanates from his apprehension on 08 September 2017 at Motsitlane Section, Madibogo after he handed himself over to the police.

According to the information received, the suspect and his male friend went to the victim’s place of residence looking for the victim on 03 September 2017 at around 08:40. Upon arrival, they found the victim’s father who informed his son that his friends were looking for him.

Allegedly, the trio had a private conversation and suddenly the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck. The suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the local Health Center where he was immediately transferred to Mahikeng Provincial Hospital where he died later.

The suspect has been on the run since the day of the incident until he handed himself over to the police. Investigation into the matter continues.

