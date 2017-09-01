Mother hands herself over for alleged murder of son (10)

The North West provincial police management is shocked about an incident in which a 50 year old mother handed herself over to the police on 30 August 2017 for alleged murder of her 10 year old son.

According to information available at this stage, the woman went to the Community Service Center (CSC) at Bedwang police station and informed the police that she murdered her son.

The police accompanied her to her house in Little Trust village, where the 10 year old boy’s body was discovered inside the bedroom. Further probe revealed that the body had numerous stab wounds on the upper body.

The 50 year old was arrested for murder and is expected to appear before Temba Magistrates’ Court on 01 September 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, condemned the incident. She urged the community to speak out and call for assistance where problems that could lead to incidents such as this one are suspected.

