Missing girl (14) found, man arrested for statutory rape, Rustenburg

The tireless effort by the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and Cluster Operational Crime Combating team led to the successful tracing of Gomolemo Karabo Haraba (14) on Thursday, 09 November 2017.

The missing teenager was found unharmed in the company of a 20 year old male late in the afternoon on Thursday, 09 November 2017 at Extension 2, Boitekong outside Rustenburg.

That was after she was reported missing on Sunday, 05 November 2017. The teenager failed to come back home from school on Friday, 03 November 2017. She was taken for medical examination after being found.

The man who was found in the company of the teenager, has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 November 2017 on charges of Statutory Rape.

The Cluster Commander of Rustenburg, Major General Arthur Adams expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who was involved in the search for the missing teenager.

He urged members of the community to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. He said further that the police will not hesitate to take drastic action against any person who disrespect the rule of law.

