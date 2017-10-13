Mine retrenchment related violence condemned, Tigane

“What happened in Tigane is pure criminality that cannot be tolerated. We would like to make it clear to those who are committing acts of violence that the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” said Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said this in her response to incidents of public violence that were committed in Tigane near Hartbeesfontein since Tuesday, 10 October 2017 allegedly due to mine retrenchment related issues.

Consequently, 11 people were arrested on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 for malicious damage to property and public violence. That was after they pelted police vehicle with stones and threw a petrol bomb to a Poultry Abattoir. The suspects are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on 13 October 2017.

On 12 October 2017, late in the afternoon members of the community went on a rampage and set alight a building that was previously used as a satellite station. They also looted goods from a supermarket which they allegedly burnt.

According to information available at this stage, acts of criminality continued when goods were looted from a tuck shop and a liquor store while an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was damaged.

A case of attempted murder has been opened for investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). This is after two children sustained alleged gunshot wounds.

At this stage, the police are investigating cases of public violence and arson and no one has been arrested on these cases.

The police request motorists who are using R503 road between Coligny and Klerksdorp via Tigane and Hartbeesfontein to exercise caution.

