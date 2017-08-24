Marikana mine, two get 5 years for tender corruption

Daniel Lazarus Nape (40) and Martin Lottering (50) were sentenced to five years direct imprisonment after they were found guilty of corruption by the Rustenburg Regional Court on 22 August 2017.

The Hawks in North West investigated the matter against the Head of Training and his second in command at a Marikana mine.

It is alleged that the duo promised a R1 million tender to the Managing Director of a service provider for training. In return, he was expected to pay them R30 000.00 per month.

The duo was arrested on 17 September 2015 and made a series of appearances in court until they were sentenced.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in North West. Major General Linda Mbana lauded the investigative efforts of the team and warned that corruption is a very serious crime, therefore people should refrain from corrupt activities.

South Africa Today – South Africa News