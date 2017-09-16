Manhunt after armed robbery and shoot out, Rustenburg

Police in Rustenburg have launched a manhunt following armed robbery that occurred early on 15 September 2017, in Rustenburg.

It is alleged that four armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money after a shoot out with security officials.

The latter were about to load money into an ATM on President Mbeki Drive when the suspects and security officials exchanged fire.

The suspects ultimately took cash and fled. A 55 year old woman was hit by what appears to be a stray bullet and later died in hospital.

Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and murder. No one has been arrested at this stage.

