Man stoned to death after tavern argument, Atamelang

On Monday, 09 October 2017, a 21 year old suspect is expected to appear at the Atamelang Magistrates’ Court in connection with murder.

The suspect’s court appearance came after he was arrested on Friday, 06 October 2017 for the murder of a 30 year old man.

According to information received the two men were seen arguing on their way home. It is alleged that the suspect and the victim were from a local tavern and a fight ensured.

The suspect assaulted the victim with stones and he had bruises on his body and blood stains on his mouth and ears. He was taken to a local clinic where he later died.

South Africa Today – South Africa News