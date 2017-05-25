Man killed after hit-and-run near Rustenburg

A man was killed this morning after an apparent hit-and-run on the N4 Highway, near the Buffelspoort turnoff in Rustenburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 06h30, finding local authorities already in attendance.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying lifeless in the middle of the left-hand lane.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead.

The vehicle that hit the man was not found on the scene.

Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

