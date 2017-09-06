Man found day after he was attacked on smallholding

On Monday, September 4, a 60-year-old man Hendry was overpowered and attacked by three armed suspects in his house, situated on a smallholding in the Ventersdorp, Rysmierbult area.

Apparently, Hendry was tied up, and the suspects threatened to burn him with a hot iron and shoot him if he did not hand over the keys to the safe.

The suspects fled with an unknown amount of cash, a .22 firearm and a white Ford Ranger pickup, registration number HVS315NW.

It was only on the 5th that Hendry was found by his domestic and then called emergency services.

The police are investigating the incident.

