Man arrested with suspected stolen vehicle, Brits

A collaboration between Brits Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Crime Intelligence (CI) led to the apprehension of a 40 year old suspect for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle on Tuesday, 05 September 2017.

The suspect’s arrest came after a follow up was made on information about a suspicious vehicle that was seen at Maboloka village outside Letlhabile.

The vehicle was spotted and stopped for a search. It was established during the search and inspection that it was stolen in Limpopo.

The suspect was arrested after failing to account while the vehicle was impounded.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on 07 September 2017.

