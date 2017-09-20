Man arrested for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

The fight against illegal proliferation of firearms gained success on Sunday, 17 September 2017 when police in Boitekong apprehended a 35 year old suspect for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The suspect’s arrest came after the police who were on routine duties spotted and stopped a suspicious vehicle with Gauteng Province registration number at Sondela Informal Settlement in Boitekong near Rustenburg.

During the search, the police found a 9mm pistol with magazine and three ammunition were found.

The suspect was arrested after failing to account for the possession. He is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 19 September 2017.

Issued by North West Corporate Communication and Liaison: South African Police Service

South Africa Today – South Africa News