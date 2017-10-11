Man arrested after public violence murder, Lichtenburg

Following a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder that were reported in Lichtenburg on 10 October 2017, a 46 year old suspect was arrested after he handed himself over to the police at about 22:00.

According to information available at this stage, the suspect arrived at the police station accompanied by his legal representative.

The suspect’s arrest follows an incident in which he allegedly shot and killed a 15 year old Stander Tshukudu of Blydeville while two other males aged 17 and 20 were injured.

The incident was preceded by public violence in which an unconfirmed number of Blydeville community members torched a truck on the R503 Lichtenburg / Coligny Road near Agricor building in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 October 2017.

Subsequent to the incident and barricading of the road with burning tyres and other objects, R503 is still closed.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane who yesterday requested the community to remain calm, commended the police for working tirelessly to ensure that the suspect is arrested. She also urged members of the community to refrain from damaging properties and to respect the rule of law as well as to come forward with information that may lead to apprehension of those who are responsible for damaging of properties.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 12 October 2017 facing a charge of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, due to temporary closure of R503 between Lichtenburg and Coligny, motorists utilizing N14 from Ventersdorp are advised to use N14 towards Vryburg.

Those that are travelling to Mahikeng and Lichtenburg, while on N14 will get R504 that will take them to both Lichtenburg and Mahikeng.

The motorists that are travelling from Lichtenburg and Mahikeng are urged to use R52 Koster in order to reach Rustenburg and Johannesburg.

Those that are going to Ventersdorp, Klerksdorp and Potchefstroom, while on R52, they will get R53 which will take them to their destinations.

Police are still maintaining presence in the area and no incident was reported on the night of 10 October 2017.

