Male victim hit on the head during farm attack

Gerrit and Anet Dercksen were attacked on their farm situated in Zoutpansdrif, Brits between 22:00 and 23:00 on 5th May.

The suspects struck Gerrit over the head and fled on foot.

The police, emergency services, and community security were alerted and arrived within minutes.

Paramedics treated Gerrit on the scene, and the police are searching for the suspects.

Gerrit and Anet are the parents of Leander Dercksen 22, who was murdered in a farm attack, three years ago. His body was dumped alongside a road between Hartbeespoort and Brits. Read – Leander Dercksen, 22, murdered in Brits farm attack, dumped along roadside

