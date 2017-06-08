Mahumapelo must intervene in farm attacks, just as he did in Coligny

The civil rights organisation AfriForum on 5 June 2017 appealed to Supra Mahumapelo, Premier of the North West, to intervene in the farm attacks that plague this province, just as he did in Coligny recently. This follows after seven farm attacks occurred in the province over the last four weeks.

In a political speech by Mahumapelo in Coligny after the death of the 16-year old Matlhomola Mosweu, he blamed white racists for the youth’s death. “There is no confusion at whose hands did Matlhomola lose his life. He was in the hands of South Africans who are Afrikaners in Coligny,” he said.

Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO of AfriForum, says that the wave of farm attacks plaguing the province demand Mahumapelo’s intervention.

“Mahumapelo’s silence on the matter thus far can very easily create the impression that he is not concerned about farm attacks, possibly because the victims are white, or possibly because the perpetrators aren’t Afrikaners,” Roets says.

The following farm attacks have occurred in the past four weeks in the North West:

14 April 2017 – a farm attack outside Ottosdal

5 May 2017 – an assault on a farm outside Leeudoringstad

9 May 2017 – an assault on a farm outside Wolmaransstad

16 May 2017 – a murder and attempted murder on a farm outside Sannieshof

30 May 2017 – a farm attack outside Basfontein/Derby

2 June 2017 – a rape on a farm outside Sannieshof

4 June 2017 – a farm attack outside Koperfontein/Derby

