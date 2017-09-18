Life sentence plus 62 years handed down to serial rapist

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed a life and 62 years imprisonment handed down to a 22 year old serial rapist.

That was after the North West High Court on Friday, 15 September 2017 sentenced the accused to languish in jail for rapes and robberies he committed between 2013 and 2015 in Ottosdal near Lichtenburg.

The accused raped and robbed five women aged between 18 and 37. The victims include his cousin who was the last one to be raped in in December 2015 .

The long arm of the law caught up with the accused when the police in Ottosdal nabbed him on Tuesday, 05 January 2016. It was during the investigation that he was linked through DNA to four other cases.

The Provincial Commissioner lauded Lichtenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for the sterling job they did to secure a maximum sentence which will serve as deterrence to potential rapists.

South Africa Today – South Africa News