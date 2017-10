The village of Lichtenburg was once again thrown into chaos after a protest march in which a 15-year-old youth was shot dead.

Apparently, a motorist shot at a group of protesters when the road was blocked.

The incident happened shortly after a truck was set on fire.

Police and protesters clashed sporadically during the day, while roads were blocked with rocks and burning tires.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

