Hijacker arrested after kidnapped victim escapes, Groot Marico

A 33 year old suspect was held shortly after he allegedly hijacked a truck.

It is alleged that a truck driver was driving along N4 road in the vicinity of Groot Marico on Friday, 17 November at about 19:30 when occupants of a Toyota Quantum threatened him with a firearm and forced him to stop.

The truck driver was then bungled into the suspects’ vehicle while one of them drove the truck.

According to information received, the victim managed to escape. The matter was reported to the police who traced and recovered the truck worth R500 000,00 and arrested the suspect.

He is expected to appear in the Zeerust Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 November 2017.

