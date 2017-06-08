The “wedding of the century” between Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia at Sun City amounted to almost R8,3 million.

The wedding took place in May 2013, and the payment of the bill took more than 18 months to be finalized before most of it was paid.

According to the “Gupta e-mails” about R300 000 is still outstanding for accommodation. R195 000 was claimed for missing crockery, including frying pans and bread baskets. R100 000 damage to the Valley of the Waves was also part of the account.

Experts point out that the emails now reveal how the Gupta family operates a business and make payments.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News