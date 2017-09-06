Farmer attacked on farm, dog poisoned

On Tuesday, September 5, a male victim was attacked by armed suspects on his farm situated in the Rysmierbult area.

The victim left his house after hearing the dogs bark. The suspects overpowered him and forced him back inside the house. The victim’s wife heard a commotion and immediately armed herself with a shot gun.

The suspects stabbed the victim in his hand, and two shots were fired at the victim, and the suspects fled.

The Community, Police and Emergency Services responded to the incident. The male victim was treated for the cut on his hand.

It was discovered that one of the dogs had been poisoned as well.

The police are investigating the incident.

