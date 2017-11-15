Farmer assists police as 8 arrested with illegal firearms

In an effort to reduce the level of serious crimes, the police in Makwassie in collaboration with a member of the community arrested eight suspects aged between 25 and 35 in the evening on Monday, 13 November 2017.

It is alleged that a farmer was driving along Wesselsbron dirt road in Makwassie when he spotted and stopped a suspicious vehicle at the Kommandodrift crossing.

According to information, he then summoned the police. Upon arrival, the police conducted a search and found two 9mm pistols with ammunition, knives and other items such as balaclavas and hand gloves.

The suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after failing to account for the possession.

They are expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed her appreciation about cooperation between a member of the community and the police that led to seizure of firearms and ammunition. She said further that the police will continue to work with the community including at rural areas to ensure a safer tomorrow.

South Africa Today – South Africa News