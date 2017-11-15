Farmer assists police as 8 arrested with illegal firearms

0
Farmer assists police as 8 arrested with illegal firearms
Farmer assists police as 8 arrested with illegal firearms

In an effort to reduce the level of serious crimes, the police in Makwassie in collaboration with a member of the community arrested eight suspects aged between 25 and 35 in the evening on Monday, 13 November 2017.

It is alleged that a farmer was driving along Wesselsbron dirt road in Makwassie when he spotted and stopped a suspicious vehicle at the Kommandodrift crossing.

According to information, he then summoned the police. Upon arrival, the police conducted a search and found two 9mm pistols with ammunition, knives and other items such as balaclavas and hand gloves.

The suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after failing to account for the possession.

They are expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane expressed her appreciation about cooperation between a member of the community and the police that led to seizure of firearms and ammunition. She said further that the police will continue to work with the community including at rural areas to ensure a safer tomorrow.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Serial rapist gets 140 years, Potchefstroom The North West Provincial Management welcomed a combined sentence of 140 years imprisonment handed down to a serial rapist, Tebogo Israel Matiwane, 26...
College burglary, computers recovered, man arreste... A crime intelligence driven operation by Brits Cluster Crime Combating Unit (CCU) and police in Bedwang on Saturday, 11 November 2017 led to apprehens...
Murderer who killed parents and niece gets 3 life ... The North West provincial management welcomed a hefty sentence and applauded a thorough investigative work by Sergeant Boikanyo that culminated into h...
Missing girl (14) found, man arrested for statutor... The tireless effort by the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and Cluster Operational Crime Combating team le...