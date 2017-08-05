Farmer and farm worker attacked on farm near Ventersdorp

Neels van Tonder (66) and a worker were attacked on the farm Roodekop outside Ventersdorp on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

The suspects attacked Neels, tied him up, and assaulted him before ransacking the residence and fleeing with cash, jewelry, and firearm/s. The worker who was also tied up and beaten was able to get loose and raise the alarm.

Community and Police reacted to the incident but were unable to catch the suspects who fled the scene.

The police are investigating the incident, and the search for the suspects continues.

