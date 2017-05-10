Farmer airlifted after being shot during a robbery on farm last night, North West

Last night Netcare 911 flight desk was called to assist with a shooting at a farm in the Assen area outside Brits, North West Province.

Paramedics were already on the scene attending to a sixty-year-old man who had been shot. He was in a very serious condition and they recognised the need to transport him as rapidly as possible to the hospital. His condition was such that it met flight criteria and the helicopter was dispatched to the farm. Advanced life support protocols were followed and the flight crew placed the victim onto a ventilator and he was then airlifted to a specialised trauma unit in Johannesburg for further medical care.

South Africa Today – South Africa News