Farm house burglary, shotgun stolen, 3 arrested, Potchefstroom

0
The Klerksdorp Trio Task team arrested three suspects aged between 22 and 45 and recovered a firearm (Shotgun) on Friday, 20 October 2017 in Ikageng location outside Potchefstroom.

Further investigations led the police to the owner of the firearm, who was on a holiday and not even aware that his farm house in the vicinity of Potchefstroom was broken into and firearm stolen.

The suspects will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 October 2017, for illegal possession of firearm.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane lauded the police for recovering the firearms and arresting the perpetrators. She said that the recovery of the firearms is something positive towards reduction of trio and other serious crimes. She also reminded firearm owners to ensure that their firearms are kept safe at all times to comply with the provisions of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).

