Extreme violence raging within local communities

Out of 307 suspects arrested during a provincial suspect raiding operation conducted between Thursday, 21 and Friday, 22 September 2017, 137 were for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and assault common.

The other suspects were arrested for various other offences such as murder, robberies, stock theft, burglaries, robberies and many others at all seven policing clusters in the province.

The North West provincial management has condemned the high number of assaults and attempted murder incidents that are being reported.

The occurrences are a clear indication that there is challenge of violence related incidents wherein members of the community fight among themselves. These incidents unfortunately lead to attempted murder and murder that are also influenced by irresponsible consumption of liquor.

The North West provincial management condemns these incidents in the strongest possible terms and warned members of the community that assaults are also serious offences. “We want to make it clear to those who commit these type of crimes that they will be arrested and if found guilty, will be sentenced and serve jail terms at correctional centers”. Said Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane.

The members of the community are also urged to drink responsibly and strive to solve their differences amicably rather than resorting to violence that often leads to cases of assault GBH, attempted murder and murder. The community is also encouraged to work together with the police through structures like Community Police Forum (CPF) as well as to use the services of Social Workers particularly in cases involving people who are related.

Meanwhile, some of the suspects arrested during the provincial suspect raiding have already appeared in various courts in the province on Friday, 22 September 2017 while others are expected to appear on 26 September 2017.

