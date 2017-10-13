Extensive violent protests in North West

Die Vryburger

0
Extensive violent protests in North West - Image - Die Vryburger

North West’s already struggling economy has suffered another blow this week due to the extensive violent protests in the area, said Fanie du Toit, the FF Plus sub-leader for North West.

Du Toit said demonstrations with accompanying blocking of roads occurred at Lichtenburg, Ventersdorp, Hartbeesfontein, Delareyville and Groot Marico on the N4.

He said these demonstrations and the closure of national and provincial roads in the province affect the economy negatively, as small and large businesses are struggling to operate in such circumstances.

“It is already difficult for businessmen and farmers in North West after the daunting drought and retrenchments in the mining industry. Everyone in the province still feels the consequences, and these demonstrations cannot be afforded.”

“The government does not make a real effort to create an environment that is beneficial for job creation and free trade, and it costs millions of Rands every day.”

“The FF Plus insists that North West’s rights to freedom of movement and trade be protected to ensure survival for all. In addition to public safety, economic security must also be a priority,” said Du Toit.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Mine retrenchment related violence condemned, Tiga... "What happened in Tigane is pure criminality that cannot be tolerated. We would like to make it clear to those who are committing acts of violence th...
Raw sewage in Palmietspruit Thousands of liters of sewage flow daily from an unrepaired cracked sewage pipe in the Palmietspruit at Klerksdorp in the Matlosana local municipality...
Lichtenburg once again in chaos after protest The village of Lichtenburg was once again thrown into chaos after a protest march in which a 15-year-old youth was shot dead. Apparently, a motoris...
Man arrested after public violence murder, Lichten... Following a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder that were reported in Lichtenburg on 10 October 2017, a 46 year old suspect was arrested...