Extensive violent protests in North West

North West’s already struggling economy has suffered another blow this week due to the extensive violent protests in the area, said Fanie du Toit, the FF Plus sub-leader for North West.

Du Toit said demonstrations with accompanying blocking of roads occurred at Lichtenburg, Ventersdorp, Hartbeesfontein, Delareyville and Groot Marico on the N4.

He said these demonstrations and the closure of national and provincial roads in the province affect the economy negatively, as small and large businesses are struggling to operate in such circumstances.

“It is already difficult for businessmen and farmers in North West after the daunting drought and retrenchments in the mining industry. Everyone in the province still feels the consequences, and these demonstrations cannot be afforded.”

“The government does not make a real effort to create an environment that is beneficial for job creation and free trade, and it costs millions of Rands every day.”

“The FF Plus insists that North West’s rights to freedom of movement and trade be protected to ensure survival for all. In addition to public safety, economic security must also be a priority,” said Du Toit.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

