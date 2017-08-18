Elderly couple tortured in farm attack

An elderly couple, Mr. Vic Cooks, 75, and his wife Gwen, 74, were humiliated and tortured in a farm attack on their smallholdings outside Potchefstroom.

For the two suspects, it was not enough to just take the things they wanted, but they humiliated the couple by forcing them to strip naked and poured boiling water and cooking oil over their naked bodies, severely injuring the elderly couple in the process.

Also, the couple was stabbed with knives. Although not much is known how they are doing, their son just said the situation is not good.

The suspects apparently only took one pistol, and they are still at large.

Mr. Cooks is a well-known vegetable farmer of the area.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News